Women are using AI less than men in the workplace, Harvard study suggests

As artificial intelligence, or AI, becomes more integrated into our daily lives, a study from Harvard University suggests women are using it significantly less in the workplace than men, which may have professional consequences.

In their study, Harvard examined data from 18 studies covering more than 140,000 individuals worldwide. It found that women were using AI in the workplace at a rate 25 per cent lower than men.

Tech educator Avery Swartz says women are less likely to test out AI, particularly in the workforce, because of a confidence gap.

“Women are less risky in the workforce in general, because statistically, they are more likely to be penalized or punished for taking a risk,” she told CTV Your Morning on Thursday. “A man using emerging technology is called innovative. A woman using emerging technology is cheating.”

Swartz adds that there’s less opportunity in educating women how to us AI properly saying women are more hesitant than men to try it.

She says that over time, the gender gap will be exacerbated, which could mean women will be less likely to advance their careers, leading to a wider gap in pay inequity.

Swartz warned that AI will eventually touch every job in the force. Jobs in sectors where there’s a high percentage of women, like the clerical administration space, communications, healthcare and caregiving are being hit first.

She encouraged women to get involved with AI by testing it out on their own. Swartz also recommended signing up for AI training programs run by companies like Google or Open AI, or through local community centres and libraries.

