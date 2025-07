Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Several people were injured after a passenger train derailed Sunday in southwestern Germany, according to German news agency dpa.

Federal police told dpa that the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The crash occurred in the Biberach district, roughly 136 kilometers (84 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

The Associated Press