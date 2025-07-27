Two people have been found dead along an Arkansas hiking trail in a ‘suspected homicide’

WEST FORK, Ark. — Two people were found dead along a walking trail in a state park in Arkansas, authorities said Sunday.

A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found dead at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Its criminal investigation unit is handling what it calls a “suspected homicide.”

The suspect is a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark tank top and weight-lifting type gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan whose license plate may have been covered by electrical or duct tape.

The vehicle may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park, police said.

The victims’ bodies were being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

The Associated Press