Fire at French holiday home for people with disabilities leaves 3 dead, 2 missing

PARIS — A fire swept through a holiday home housing people with disabilities and their carers in southwest France on Monday, killing at least three people, critically injuring another and leaving two people missing and feared dead, authorities said.

The blaze erupted at around 4:30 a.m., destroying part of the guest house in Montmoreau in the Charente region, the local prefecture said. Two dozen fire engines and more than 80 fire officers rushed to tackle the blaze, which brought down parts of the roof, exposing charred beams.

Sniffer dogs didn’t find traces suggesting that the people missing escaped the flames, said Jean-Charles Jobart, secretary general of the Charente prefecture.

He said three people were confirmed dead and two others were still missing, feared buried under the ruins. The critically injured person was poisoned by smoke, he said.

The fire’s causes are under investigation but are presumed to be accidental, he said.

