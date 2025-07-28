Flash floods in Romania kill at least 3 people and force hundreds of evacuations

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) a house is damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight and into Monday, triggering flash floods in the country’s northeast and killing at least three people, officials said.

Hundreds were forced to leave their homes as Romania’s rescue services deployed in the hard-hit counties of Neamt and Suceava. Helicopters and firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were trapped in their homes by floodwaters. Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt.

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations. Two women who had been reported missing were also later found dead.

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris, as well as damaged homes.