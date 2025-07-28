Police say 3 killed, 10 injured in the Turks and Caicos Islands’ first mass shooting

A beach is vacant of visitors along a stretch of resort hotels as Hurricane Ike approaches the island of Providenciales in the Turks & Caicos Islands, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three people were killed and 10 others injured at a popular nightspot in the Turks and Caicos Islands in what authorities called the British territory’s first mass shooting in recent history.

At least four suspects were involved in the shooting early Sunday on the island of Providenciales, but no one has been arrested, according to Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who called it “deeply disturbing.”

“We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities,” Bailey told a press conference.

The shooting comes as the archipelago cracks down on illegal immigration.

An estimated 10,900 Haitians live in the Turks and Caicos Islands, representing a third of the territory’s population. Around 80% of Haitians live in Providenciales, and 20% have permanent residency, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.

Acting Governor Anya Williams said the hospital in Providenciales was on lockdown to protect patients.