U.S. Justice Department files ‘misconduct complaint’ against prominent judge

The Justice Department filed a misconduct complaint Monday against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, a prominent Washington, D.C., judge who has drawn U.S. President Donald Trump’s ire, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Boasberg said in April that the Trump administration appeared to have acted “in bad faith” when it hurriedly assembled three deportation flights on March 15 at the same time that he was conducting emergency court proceedings to assess the legality of the effort.

“Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Bondi said, without specifying which comments was she referring to.

These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will…

Reporting by Christian Martinez and Kanishka Singh.