Iona strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane in the central Pacific off southern Hawaii

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Iona forming in the central Pacific Ocean, Monday, July 28, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

HONOLULU — Iona strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane several hundred miles south-southeast of Hawaii, but poses no threat to the islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Iona is one of two major weather systems in the central Pacific Ocean.

In its latest advisory, the Miami-based centre said Iona was about 790 miles (1,271 kilometres) off Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds near 115 m.p.h. (185 km/h).

Additional strengthening is forecast later on Tuesday, with steady weakening expected to begin by Wednesday.

Hurricane Iona is the first named storm of the hurricane season in the central Pacific and emerged Sunday from a tropical depression. It continues to trek west over warm, open waters.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Keli is further south with maximum sustained winds of 40 m.p.h. (65 km/h). It was about 960 miles (1,550 kilometres) southeast of Honolulu and was moving west at about 12 m.p.h. (19 km/h).

The administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Monday hosted a statewide conference call with all counties, during which the National Weather Service provided an assessment and status of the storms.

“All counties are monitoring,” agency spokesperson Kiele Amundson said in an email.

Another indirect impact from the weather systems could be swells, but they are relatively small and moving westward and won’t create anything significant, said Derek Wroe with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

However, a large swell is headed toward Hawaii after being generated several hundred miles east of New Zealand.

It’s expected to arrive in Hawaii by Thursday, about the same time the storms pass the state.

“People might wrongly attribute the swell energy to be from these tropical systems, but they’re actually not,” he said.

The Associated Press