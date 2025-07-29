Trump administration slashed federal funding for gun violence prevention: Reuters exclusive

The scene on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street, near 345 Park Avenue where a New York Police Department police officer was shot, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

CHICAGO -- The Trump administration has terminated more than half of all federal funding for gun violence prevention programs in the U.S., cutting US$158 million in grants that had been directed to groups in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Of the 145 community violence intervention (CVI) grants totaling more than $300 million awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice, 69 grants were abruptly terminated in April, according to government data analyzed by Reuters.

The elimination of CVI programs is part of a broader rollback at the department’s grant-issuing Office of Justice Programs, which terminated 365 grants valued at $811 million in April, impacting a range of public safety and victim services programs.

A DOJ official told Reuters the gun violence grants were eliminated because they “no longer effectuate the program’s goals or agency’s priorities.” Thousands of Office of Justice Programs grants are under review, the official said, and are being evaluated, among other things, on how well they support law enforcement and combat violent crime.

The majority of CVI grants were originally funded through the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and part of a push by former president Joe Biden to stem the rise of gun violence in America, including establishing the first White House Office for Gun Violence Prevention.

That office was “dismantled on day one” of Trump taking office, said former deputy director of the office, Greg Jackson.

Prior to the Biden-era funding, most gun violence prevention programs were funded on the state level.

“These programs five years ago, if they did exist, had very small budgets and didn’t have large, multimillion-dollar federal investments,” said Michael-Sean Spence, managing director of community safety initiatives at Everytown for Gun Safety, which has worked with 136 community-based violence intervention organizations since 2019.

Twenty-five of the groups were impacted by funding cuts.

The grants supported a wide range of CVI programming to prevent shootings such as training outreach teams to de-escalate and mediate conflict, social workers to connect people to services and employment, and hospital-based programs for gun violence victims.

“[It’s] preventing them from doing the work in service of those that need it the most at the most urgent, and deadliest time of the year,” Spence said, referring to summer months when there’s typically an uptick in shootings.

Gun violence deaths in the U.S. grew more than 50% from 2015 to the pandemic-era peak of 21,383 in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Since then, deadly shootings have been in decline, falling to 16,725 in 2024, which is more in line with the pre-pandemic trend. As of May 2025, deaths are down 866 from the same period last year.

Defunded programs

While cities like New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles received the bulk of gun violence prevention funding, southern cities like Memphis, Selma, Alabama and Baton Rouge, Louisiana also received millions and were more reliant on the grants due to limited state support for the programs, experts told Reuters.

“Very few state legislatures are passing funding right now, that’s why the federal cuts were such a tragic hit,” said Amber Goodwin, co-founder of Community Violence Legal Network, who’s part of a coalition of lawyers working to get grants reinstated.

Nearly a dozen interviews with legal experts, gun violence interventionists, and former DOJ officials said funding cuts threaten the long-term sustainability of community violence intervention initiatives that have taken years to establish and are embedded in predominantly Black and Latino communities.

Pha’Tal Perkins founded Think Outside Da Block in 2016, a nonprofit based in Chicago’s violence-plagued Englewood neighborhood. Federal funding allowed him to hire full-time staff, but when grants were stripped, he was forced to lay off five team members.

“Being able to have outreach teams at specific places at the right time to have conversations before things get out of hand is what people don’t see,” Perkins said.

The programs initiated in 2022 marked the first time grassroots organizations could apply for federal community violence prevention funding directly, without going through law enforcement or state intermediaries, according to three former DOJ officials.

Aqeela Sherrills, co-founder of Community Based Public Safety Collective in Los Angeles, provided training on implementing violence intervention strategies to nearly 94 grantees, including states, law enforcement agencies, and community-based organizations.

Prior to the cuts, “we were onboarding 30 new grantees through the federal government. Many of these cities and law enforcement agencies have no idea how to implement CVI,” Sherrills said.

Police support

Some critics of CVI argue that the programs aren’t effective and that federal dollars would be better spent on law enforcement to stymie gun violence. Others view the initiatives as inherently “anti-gun” and are “nothing more than a funnel to send federal tax dollars to anti-gun non-profits who advocate against our rights,” said Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director of the Gun Owners of America.

That view is not universally shared by law enforcement, however. In June, a letter signed by 18 law enforcement groups and police chiefs in Louisville, Minneapolis, Tucson and Omaha called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to reinstate funding that has resulted in “measurable and significant reductions in violence and homicides.”

“These aren’t feel-good programs; they’re lifesaving, law-enforcement-enhancing strategies that work,” they wrote.

Columbia, South Carolina Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly, who was unaware of the letter, told Reuters that CVI programs were relatively new in the city, but as a result, the police began collaborating more with community organizations.

Kelly said Columbia’s CVI programs focused on preventing retaliatory shootings that can escalate a neighborhood conflict.

“Public safety really starts in the neighborhood before police get involved. CVI work is very important; we’ve seen a drastic reduction in violent crime post-COVID and shootings are almost at a 10-year low,” Kelly said.

Now, organizations are trying to figure out how to keep the doors open now that federal money has run dry.

Durell Cowan, executive director of HEAL 901, a community violence prevention nonprofit in Memphis, received a $1.7 million CVI grant in October 2024.

Cowan’s organization received $150,000 in federal funds since the beginning of the year before his grant was canceled. He’s had to dip into his personal savings to keep his 14-person staff on payroll, he said.

Recently, he secured funding from an out-of-state nonprofit as well as a $125,000 emergency grant from the city. Still, he may be forced to conduct layoffs if federal government dollars don’t start flowing again.

“We shouldn’t be pulling from our own personal finances and life insurance policies to cover the cost of public safety,” he said.

Reporting by Bianca Flowers in Chicago. Editing by Kat Stafford and Michael Learmonth, Reuters