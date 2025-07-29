Trump says Russia will face sanctions in 10 days if it does not move to end Ukraine war

President Donald Trump listens to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, Scotland, Friday, July 25, 2025.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia “ten days from today” if Moscow did not make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who first announced on Monday that he was shortening his initial 50-day deadline for action from Moscow, said he had not heard a response from Russia.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also said he was not worried about the potential impact of Russian sanctions on the oil market or prices, saying the U.S. would boost domestic oil production to offset any impact.

