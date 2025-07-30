Colorado dentist convicted of murder in the poisoning death of his wife

Dentist James Craig listens to closing arguments during his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowskil)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A jury convicted a Colorado dentist of first-degree murder Wednesday after he repeatedly poisoned his wife, including by lacing her protein shakes.

Prosecutors had accused James Craig of repeatedly poisoning his wife Angela Craig over 10 days in March 2023. When those attempts failed, prosecutors said the dentist gave his wife a final dose of cyanide as she was hospitalized in suburban Denver with symptoms that puzzled doctors. She was declared brain dead soon after.

Craig stood in a hushed courtroom Wednesday afternoon as the jury delivered a litany of guilty verdicts on murder and other charges. Afterward, he sat down and his attorneys rested their hands on his shoulder. They whispered to each other while awaiting sentencing.

Craig faces life in prison on the murder charge alone.

He also was found guilty of trying to cover up the killing by asking others to fake evidence and testimony that would make it appear that Angela Craig had killed herself or wanted to frame him for her death. He was found guilty of asking his daughter to make a fake video of her mother asking to be poisoned and of trying to get one inmate to kill the lead detective investigating his wife’s death, among other things.

Jurors rejected his claim that his wife sought his help in ending her own life.

Several prople in the family section of the courtroom were in tears as family members testified about the impact of Angela Craig’s death.

James Craig himself didn’t testify during the two-week trial, and his attorneys didn’t present other witnesses. The defense had suggested earlier at trial that Angela Craig may have taken her own life and faulted police for focusing solely on James Craig as a suspect.

However, prosecutors said the dentist had offered other conflicting explanations for her death to other people.

Toxicology tests determined Angela Craig died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter eye drops, according to the coroner.

Prosecutors argued Craig wanted to kill his wife to get out of a marriage he felt trapped in, adding he didn’t want a divorce so he could protect his money and image.

Prosecutors said photos from a hospital security camera shown in court depict Craig holding a syringe before he entered Angela Craig’s room. After administering the fatal dose through her IV, Craig walked out and texted a fellow dentist with whom he was having an affair, Senior Chief Deputy Michael Mauro told jurors in closing arguments. His wife’s condition quickly worsened.

One of Craig’s attorneys, Lisa Fine Moses, told jurors earlier this week that the image was blurry and syringes that investigators recovered did not contain any poison. She also said the couple wasn’t in financial trouble, and that Craig’s cheating had been going on for years and had never been a motivation for murder.

____

Jesse Bedayn And Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Slevin reported from Denver.