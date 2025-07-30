You can watch the ‘best meteor shower of the year’ in Canada. Here’s how

Canadians have the chance to see dozens of fiery, colourful shooting stars during what the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) calls “the best meteor shower of the year.”

The Perseids meteor shower puts on a spectacle every year, from late July to mid-August, in the Northern Hemisphere, including Canada, the CSA says. This year, it is active from July 14 to Sept. 1 and expected to peak on the evening of Aug. 12 or 13, according to the American Meteor Society.

“The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour,” according to NASA.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus from where they appear to fall, the CSA says. Perseus was a Greek mythological hero.

What causes Perseids?

Comet 109P/Swift–Tuttle causes the Perseids. The meteor shower forms when the Earth crosses the comet’s orbital path, passing the debris of dust and gravel it leaves behind from orbiting the sun, according to the CSA. As the debris disintegrates in the atmosphere, it transforms into meteors.

Viewing tips

For best viewing, look up at the sky between moonset and dawn, or the darkest hours after midnight when most meteors will appear, the CSA advises.

You have more chances of seeing the shooting stars in areas away from city lights, such as the countryside, the CSA said. Dressing warmly is recommended because nights can be chilly, and wait patiently as it may take a while for the shooting star to show up, the CSA says.