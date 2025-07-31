Trump announces 90-day negotiating period with Mexico as 25% tariff rates stay in place

President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico after a call with that country’s leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, as the 25 per cent tariff rates stay in place.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said his phone conversation with Sheinbaum was “very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other.”

Trump said that goods from Mexico imported into the U.S. would continue to face a 25 per cent tariff that the U.S. president has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. The Republican said that autos would face a 25 per cent tariffs, while copper, aluminum and steel would be taxed at 50 per cent.

Trump said that Mexico would end its “Non Tariff Trade Barriers,” but he didn’t provide specifics.

Some goods continue to be protected from the tariffs by the 2020 U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which Trump negotiated during his first term.

But Trump appeared to have soured on that deal, which is up for renegotiation next year. One of his first significant moves as president was to tariff goods from both Mexico and Canada earlier this year.

Census Bureau figures show that the U.S. ran a US$171.5 billion trade imbalance with Mexico last year. That means the U.S. bought more goods from Mexico than it sold to the country.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press