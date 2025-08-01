Brazilians burn Trump effigies as tariffs spark anger

President of the Supreme Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes arrives to preside over the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno, File)

Brazilians set fire to effigies of U.S. President Donald Trump in protests across several cities Friday, denouncing the U.S. president’s politically motivated trade tariffs.

Anti-Trump protests were held in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, a sign of souring ties between two of the Americas’ largest economies.

The demonstrations were modestly attended, but reflected broad anger at Trump’s decision to put a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian exports and to sanction a top judge.

The mercurial US president has openly admitted he is punishing Brazil for prosecuting his political ally, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

The far-right Brazilian firebrand is currently on trial for plotting a coup after failing to win reelection in 2022.

Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil’s congress in January 2023, ransacking the chambers and attacking police, in scenes reminiscent of Trump supporters’ attack on the US Capitol two years before.

A Brazilian general has given evidence that the alleged plotters also wanted to assassinate leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and several other public officials.

Trump has called the trial a “witch hunt” and his Treasury Department has sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in response.

Trump also signed an executive order slapping 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian imports, citing Bolsonaro’s “politically motivated persecution.”

The tariff is due to enter into force on August 6.

Moraes, in a rare public address, said Friday he pledged to “continue working” despite a US travel ban and assets freeze.

“This Court, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Federal Police will not bow to these threats,” he said during a court session.

And he vowed the court would remain “absolutely uncompromising in defending national sovereignty and its commitment to democracy.”

Moraes has repeatedly taken aim at the Brazilian far-right and its figurehead Bolsonaro, as well as tech titan Elon Musk, over online disinformation.

He is also the presiding judge in the coup trial of Bolsonaro, who risks a 40-year prison sentence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Moraes of “serious human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention involving flagrant denials of fair trial guarantees and infringing on the freedom of expression.”

Moraes recently ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle bracelet pending the conclusion of his trial, and barred him from leaving his home at night or using social media pending an investigation into potential obstruction of justice.