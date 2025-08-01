Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen

An Israeli air force F-15 Eagle jet fighter plane takes off from Tel Nof air force base for a mission over Gaza Strip in central Israel, Monday, Nov. 19, 2012. (AP / Ariel Schalit)

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Friday, after air raid sirens sounded in several cities including Jerusalem.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted” by the Israeli air force, a military statement said.

AFP journalists reported hearing booms over Jerusalem.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.