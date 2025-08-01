Tropical Storm Gil expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific but won’t threaten land

In this satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropial Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Gil was expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday but wasn’t expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is about 870 miles (1,400 kilometres) southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 km/h).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to keep travelling to the west-northwest in the coming days, as well as speed up as it crosses over the ocean.

Gil is strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Iona is churning westward in the ocean, about 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometres) west-southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was earlier a hurricane but has since weakened. It isn’t threatening land.

And other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

The Associated Press