Mali ex-prime minister to stand trial over social media post, lawyer says

In this file photo, leader of Mali's ruling junta Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, centre, walks with President of Mali's National Transitional Council Malick Diaw, centre-right, as they arrive for an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

BAMAKO — A Malian court has detained and charged former Prime Minister Moussa Mara over a social media post criticizing shrinking democratic space under military rule in the West African nation, his lawyer said late Friday.

Mara is one of few public figures in the country who has been willing to openly question moves taken this year to dissolve political parties and grant the military government, led by Assimi Goita, a five-year mandate without elections.

Last month, authorities formally approved Goita’s five-year term and said it could be renewed as many times as necessary as Mali struggles to respond to a long-running jihadist insurgency.

Goita assumed power after military coups in 2020 and 2021.

Mara had been summoned several times for questioning this month over a social media post dated July 4 expressing solidarity with government critics who have been jailed.