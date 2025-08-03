More American couples are turning to Italy’s ‘dolce vita’ in a quest for memorable weddings

People look at Chinese couple in wedding clothes posing for photos in front of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

FLORENCE, Italy — James Atkinson and Samantha Fortino toured a Tuscan vineyard and learned to make pasta and a Bolognese sauce alongside their family and friends in Florence. Atkinson discovered a penchant for chianti, while Fortino fell for Italy’s hugo spritz — a cocktail that posed no risk of staining her wedding dress on July 24.

Italy has hosted a number of star-studded weddings in the past decade, most recently Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez ’s extravaganza in Venice. Away from the spotlight, tens of thousands of ordinary Americans have set their sights on the country for their special day in recent years.

“Weddings in America can be a little too grand and a little bit too big and it ends up not really being about the couple,” said Fortino, 28, a neonatal nurse from Skaneateles, New York. “We both just really wanted something intimate and meaningful.”

Over 15,000 foreign couples wed in Italy last year, up 64 per cent from 2019, the year before the pandemic, according to market research from the Center of Tourist Studies of Florence. Growth was led by U.S couples, who account for almost one-third of that total.

Italy was the top international destination for American couples after Mexico, according to Maryland-based wedding planning website The Knot.

For many Americans, Italy embodies the simple, beautiful romance of a bygone era. Weather is balmy and its varied landscapes, from the sea to the mountains, stunning. The food is familiar and crowd-pleasing. But perhaps the biggest driver of the recent uptick is ample opportunity for a range of outings, which together with the wedding event are alluring for those on a quest for unique, memorable moments — part of a consumer trend termed “the experience economy.”

“In the United States, everything is just more expensive for one night and we wanted to make an experience, so we did two nights here,” said Atkinson, 31, who owns a concrete company. “It just seemed like way more worth it to us to do that and make a trip out of it with our family, our loved ones.”

‘Nobody cancels’

One guest who had never visited Italy was ecstatic about the invite, and took advantage to tack on side trips, first to Venice and then with the wedding crew to Cinque Terre. Another, Gary Prochna, nearly didn’t attend because of work piling up at his paving company. He eventually came around and was floored by the venue — a 15th-century villa with a sweeping view over Florence and its famous Duomo.

“I got married in the United States and our venue was very nice. I thought — until this moment — we had the best wedding,” said Prochna, 68, adding that he now hopes his daughters will get hitched abroad.

More than half of Americans surveyed by Mastercard in January 2024 said they prefer to spend their money on memory-making experiences, and more than a third said they’d plan a whole trip around one particular experience.

Marcy Blum, a prominent luxury event planner based in Manhattan, said almost 90 per cent of the weddings she plans abroad are in Italy.

“The reason Italy is so popular is because that’s where your guests want to go,” she said. “You send an invitation that you’re getting married in Capri or Positano and everybody comes. Everybody. They want to come. Nobody cancels.”

Jack Ezon, CEO of Embark Beyond, a luxury travel and destination event service also based in Manhattan, said 60 per cent of his company’s events were outside the U.S. before the pandemic. Today it’s almost 90 per cent, nearly all split evenly between Italy and France.

The threat of tariffs under President Donald Trump has given destination weddings a boost. Ezon has moved six events from the U.S. to Europe this year, because people were afraid tariffs on alcohol would cause their bar bill to explode.

Cost comparison

The shift to destinations has benefited planners with networks across Italy and local vendors. According to Wedding Italy, the husband-and-wife team who put on the Atkinson wedding, American clients spend three times as much as Italians, due to more elaborate wedding decor and other events in their multiday lineup.

Average spend on hometown weddings in the U.S. was US$32,000 last year, according to The Knot. By comparison, foreigners’ weddings in Italy cost an average 61,500 euros ($70,600) and typically have dozens fewer guests, the Center of Tourist Studies of Florence’s data showed.

In the garden where the Atkinsons held their service, cypress trees swayed in the wind as the bride emerged from the chapel, beaming in her lace mermaid-silhouette gown. She walked down the aisle as speakers played the theme song to Star Wars. It was her sneaky trick to make the groom cry, and it worked like a charm.

Before the exchange of rings, before the lovebirds threw their arms around one another, their officiant said:

“Traditionally I would ask: Is there any reason why this couple shouldn’t be married? But for goodness’ sake – we all flew to Italy and can’t get our points back! So instead I’ll ask: Who here approves of this union?”

Cheers all around.

