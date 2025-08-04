A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast

Chouchan Yeghiyan, mother of Jessica Bezdjian who was killed in the massive 2020 blast at Beirut's seaport, weeps during an interview with The Associated Press at her home in Bsalim, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BSALIM, Lebanon — George Bezdjian remembers searching for his daughter, Jessica, after a massive explosion at Beirut’s port five years ago. He found her at the St. Georges Hospital where she worked as a nurse.

The hospital was in the path of the blast and was heavily damaged. He found his daughter lying on the floor as her colleagues tried to revive her. They weren’t able to save her. She was one of four medical staff killed there.

“I started telling God that living for 60 years is more than enough. If you’re going to take someone from the family, take me and leave her alive,” he told The Associated Press from his home in Bsalim, some 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) away from the port. He sat in a corner where he put up portraits of Jessica next to burning incense to honor her.

“I begged him, but he didn’t reply to me.”

The Aug. 4, 2020 blast in Beirut’s port tore through the Lebanese capital after hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in a warehouse. The gigantic explosion killed at least 218 people, according to an AP count, wounded more than 6,000 others and devastated large swathes of Beirut, causing billions of dollars in damages.

It further angered the nation, already in economic free-fall after decades of corruption and financial crimes. Many family members of the victims pinned their hopes on Judge Tarek Bitar, who was tasked with investigating the explosion. The maverick judge shook the country’s ruling elite, pursuing top officials, who for years obstructed his investigation.

But five years after the blast, no official has been convicted as the probe stalled. And the widespread rage over the explosion and years of apparent negligence from a web of political, security and judicial officials has faded as Lebanon’s economy further crumbled and conflict rocked the country.

Judge Bitar had aimed to release the indictment last year but it was stalled by months of war between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group that decimated large swaths of southern and eastern Lebanon, killing some 4,000 people.

In early 2025, Lebanon elected President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and a Cabinet that came to power on reformist platforms. They vowed that completing the port probe and holding the perpetrators to account would be a priority.

“There will be no settlement in the port case before there is accountability,” Salam said Sunday.

Bitar, apparently galvanized by these developments, summoned a handful of senior political and security officials in July, as well as three judges in a new push for the case, but was unable to release an indictment over the summer as had been widely expected.

However, the judge has been working on an additional phase of his investigation — now some 1,200 pages in length — aiming for the indictment to be out by the end of the year, according to four judicial officials and two security officials. They all spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Before completing his own report, he is waiting to receive a fourth and final report from France, which has conducted its own probe into the blast given that several of those killed are citizens of the European country. Bitar since 2021 had received three technical reports, while the fourth will be the French investigation’s conclusion, which also looks at the cause of the explosion, the officials added.

Bitar is also looking to hear the testimonies of some 15 witnesses, and is reaching out to European and Arab countries for legal cooperation, the officials said. He hopes that some European suspects can be questioned about the shipment of ammonium nitrate and the vessel carrying them that ended up in the Beirut Port.

Despite the malaise across much of the troubled country, Kayan Tlais, brother of port supervisor Mohammad Tlais who was killed in the blast, is hopeful that the indictment will see the light of day. He says he’s encouraged by Bitar’s tenacity and Lebanon’s new leadership.

“We do have judges with integrity,” he said. “The president, prime minister, and all those who came and were voted in do give us hope … they are all the right people in the right place.”

The port and the surrounding Beirut neighborhoods that were leveled in the deadly blast appear functional again, but there are still scars. The most visible are what’s left standing of the mammoth grain silos at the port, which withstood the force of the blast but later partly collapsed in 2022 after a series of fires. Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh Sunday classified them as historical monuments.

There was no centralized effort by the cash-strapped Lebanese government to rebuild the surrounding neighborhoods. An initiative by the World Bank, Europe and United Nations to fund recovery projects was slow to kick off, while larger reconstruction projects were contingent on reforms that never came.

Many family and business owners fixed their damaged property out of pocket or reached out to charities and grassroots initiatives.

A 2022 survey by the Beirut Urban Lab, a research centre at the American University of Beirut, found that 60% to 80% of apartments and businesses damaged in the blast had been repaired.

“This was a reconstruction primarily driven by nonprofits and funded by diaspora streams,” said Mona Harb, a professor of urban studies and politics at AUB and co-founder of the research centre.

But regardless of how much of the city is rebuilt and through what means, Aug. 4 will always be a “dark day of sadness,” says Bezdjian. All that matters to him is the indictment and to find who the perpetrators are. He tries to stay calm, but struggles to control how he feels.

“We will do to them what every mother and father would do if someone killed their child, and if they knew who killed their son or daughter,” he said. “What do you think they would do?”

—

Chehayeb reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

Kareem Chehayeb And Ali Sharafeddine, The Associated Press