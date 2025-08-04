New Zealand woman arrested after travelling with child in suitcase

An open suitcase sits on a desk in this undated stock image. (Craig Adderley/Pexels.com)

A New Zealand woman was arrested on Sunday after travelling on a bus with a two-year-old girl trapped in her luggage.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the woman had been charged with ill-treatment and neglect of a child.

Police were called to a bus depot in Kaiwaka -- 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Auckland -- after the bus driver became concerned about a bag moving during a scheduled stop.

“When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl,” Harrison said.

“The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed.”

The luggage had been stored beneath the bus passengers, in a separate compartment.

Harrison said the girl is in hospital undergoing an extensive medical assessment.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested.

Harrison said the driver prevented “what could have been a far worse outcome”.

He said further charges are possible.

New Zealand’s Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, had been notified.