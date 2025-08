Israeli hostage Evyatar David marks a food log on a calendar inside the Gaza tunnel where he is being held. (Hamas via AP)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed disgust over a Hamas video in which emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David was shown purportedly digging his own grave.

“It’s horrible, and I hope a lot of people do get to see it, as bad as it is, because I think it’s a horrible thing,” Trump told reporters at the White House.