Four people die in crash of medical transport plane on Navajo Nation in northern Arizona

Dust rises across the road on a windy afternoon, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CHINLE, Ariz. — Four people died Tuesday when a medical transport plane crashed and caught fire on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, the tribe said in a statement.

The crash involving the CSI Aviation company out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, occurred near the airport in Chinle, about 200 miles (321 kilometres) northeast of Flagstaff. Those on board were medical personnel who were on their way to a hospital to pickup a patient.

The tribe said the cause of the crash is unknown.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a social media post that he was heartbroken to learn of the crash.

“These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation,” he said.

The Associated Press