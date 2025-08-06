Mexico seeks more trade with Canada in face of Trump tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, left, speaks before a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mexico’s president said Wednesday her country will seek to expand trade with Canada amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive, which threatens a three-way free trade deal between the North American neighbors.

Trump has imposed additional duties on both countries despite the existence of the USMCA treaty, which he has said he wants to renegotiate.

He raised tariffs on isolated Canadian imports from 25 to 35 percent from August 1, but has agreed to delay a 30 percent general tariff on imported Mexican goods for 90 days until October.

Both countries are affected by global U.S. tariffs on automotive, aluminum and steel exports.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been hosting senior Canadian officials to discuss strategy in the face of the tariff torrent.

“We have the treaty, obviously, but we also want Canadian companies to continue investing... to expand direct trade between Canada and Mexico,” Sheinbaum said Thursday after meeting Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Canada has said the Mexico talks would focus on economic growth, security and trade.

The meetings also serve to prepare for a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for which no date has been announced.

Trump has justified the tariffs by accusing the United States’ neighbors of not doing enough to stem the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl across their borders.