Video shows water gushing from broken slide aboard Royal Caribbean cruise, injuring one guest

Frightening footage shows passengers calling out in panic after a glass panel in a water slide breaks on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Florida (WFOR) -- A cruise ship passenger captured dramatic video of chaos on board Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas after a panel on a water slide shattered mid-ride, injuring one guest and sending water pouring into a public area.

The footage, recorded by Jim Muldoon on Thursday, shows startled passengers screaming in fear as water cascades from the slide above. Several people can be heard shouting, “Stop the slide. Stop the slide,” as the incident unfolds.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed that an adult guest was injured when the acrylic glass broke off in the slide while the guest was inside.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a spokesperson said. “The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”

The cruise is expected to return to Miami this Saturday.

Deadly altercation involving crew members aboard Icon of the Seas Just two weeks before the water slide incident, Icon of the Seas was the site of a deadly altercation involving two crew members, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

On July 24, a 35-year-old South African crew member allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old South African woman multiple times aboard the ship while it was off the coast of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The man then fled and jumped overboard. He was later found dead by onboard medical staff.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her upper body and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson described the incident as “a personal dispute” and said the woman was treated by the ship’s medical team. The cruise line did not released the names of those involved. An autopsy was pending to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

By Sergio Candido, WFOR