England faces ‘nationally significant’ water shortfall

Thames Water signage explaining the nearby pipe replacement work being carried out, in London.

England’s water shortfall was classed as “nationally significant” as it experienced its driest first six months of the year since 1976, the Environment Agency said on Tuesday.

The EA said five out of its 14 operating regions in England are experiencing drought conditions and six more are enduring prolonged dry weather, facing depleted water supplies and damaged crop yields.

The National Drought Group which includes the government, farming representatives and water companies has met to discuss the situation, as parts of England geared up for the fourth heatwave this summer.

“We are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment,” said the EA’s Director of Water Helen Wakeham.

Vice-President of the National Farmers Union Rachel Hallos said there was “growing concern about the months ahead” as farmers continued to face “extremely dry conditions”.

“Some farms are reporting significant drop in yields which is financially devastating for the farm business and could have impacts for the UK’s overall harvest,” Hallos said.

Reservoir levels across England stood at only 67.7 per cent full, below the average for the first week of August which is 80.5 per cent.

And 49 percent of river flows were below normal, the EA said, as Yorkshire in northern England banned hosepipe use.

England experienced its driest spring in more than 100 years in 2025, according to the Met Office weather service.

“We face a growing water shortage in the next decade,” said Water Minister Emma Hardy, adding that the government planned to build new reservoirs to safeguard supplies.

Scientists warn that human-driven climate change is making extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves and droughts more intense and frequent.