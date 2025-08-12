McDonald’s Japan apologizes over Pokémon Happy Meals frenzy

McDonald's Japan says it ended its Pokemon Happy Meal sales for many restaurants because of the high demand. (McDonald's Japan)

McDonald’s Happy Meals with Pokémon collector cards sold in Japan are apparently bringing headaches instead of smiles.

At many McDonald’s Japan stores, sales of the Happy Set Pokémon didn’t last for more than a day because of the “higher-than-expected” demand, the company said on its website. The kids meals were supposed to be part of a three-day promotion from Aug. 9 to 11 at McDonald’s restaurants across Japan. They included charms and the Pokémon collector cards. In Japan, a Happy Meal is known as a Happy Set.

“We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of customers who were looking forward to this promotion due to the early termination of the distribution,” it wrote on Aug. 9.

In a separate message on its website about the promotion, McDonald’s asked customers to, “Please refrain from reselling, reselling, or otherwise purchasing for profit. Also, please refrain from ordering an amount that you cannot eat. Please refrain from making inquiries about inventory to the store.”

A few days after the launch, McDonald’s Japan apologized again and announced measures to address the frenzy over its Pokémon Happy Meals that reportedly resulted in droves of scalpers reselling the trading cards, as well as throwing food away.

The company directed people to its website to get more information on how McDonald’s is responding to the problem.

“McDonald’s does not condone the purchase of Happy Meals for resale purposes, nor does it tolerate the abandonment or disposal of food,” it wrote Monday in a translation from Japanese.

To prevent the problem from happening again, McDonald’s Japan said it would “promptly and thoroughly” impose stricter restrictions on quantities sold for certain Happy Meals during specific periods.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our regular customers, but during sales quantity restriction periods, we may also restrict usage via mobile ordering and delivery,” the company wrote, noting it will announce details once they are available.

McDonald’s Japan added that those who try to buy a large number of Happy Meals beyond the limit, repeatedly line up at the counter, or act in a “threatening manner” toward staff will be refused service.

The company said it will also ask flea market app operators to adopt “more effective measures” to prevent “malicious hoarding and resale” by some customers.

“We will continue to review and improve these sales methods and measures while listening to the opinions of our customers and the crew working at our stores,” it added.

A user on the McDonald’s Reddit community posted a photo of a long line of people outside a McDonald’s. The person, with the handle California12399, wrote: “People in Japan buying happy meals in bulk and throwing out the food and keeping the Pokémon.”

One user with the handle @sikasika1122 posted photos on Aug. 9 on X showing a counter overflowing with what appeared to be Happy Meals. The user said McDonald’s staff appeared to look sad.

“This is McDonald’s now,” the person wrote. “Don’t you think it’s just too awful? I feel sorry for the crew making the burgers. The crew’s smiles looked so sad.