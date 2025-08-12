Police in Southern California find US$30,000 worth of Labubus stolen from warehouse

Diep Nguyen shows a Labubu doll to media during the opening of Germany's first shop for Labubu plush dolls in Berlin, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

CHINO, Calif. — A police department in Southern California recovered about US$30,000 worth of Labubu dolls that were stolen from a warehouse, the agency announced this week.

The collectible items have recently surged in popularity. The Labubus were stolen in a series of trips that spanned multiple days, the Chino Police Department said in a social media post. Law enforcement found the items at home in Upland, a city in the state’s Inland Empire.

The announcement comes as authorities in Los Angeles County investigate a separate incident in which thieves stole about $7,000 worth of the toothy little monsters from a store in La Puente.

Chino Police obtained a search warrant to enter the home in Upland, the agency said. One suspect attempted to flee but later surrendered, the department said.

Detectives found 14 boxes of stolen items and evidence indicating the suspects were planning to resell and ship the collectibles across the country, the department said.

The Labubu, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, was first introduced in 2015 and is sold by China’s Pop Mart.