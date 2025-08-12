Tropical Storm Erin could become Atlantic season’s 1st hurricane later this week, forecasters say

This image provided by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Erin on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean and could become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season later this week, forecasters say.

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Henriette strengthened well away from Hawaii. But the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect for either storm.

By Monday afternoon, Erin was about 690 kilometres west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 72 km/h, according to the hurricane centre. It said Erin was moving westward at 32 km/h and is expected to continue on that general path for several days.

Gradual strengthening was forecast over the next several days and forecasters said Erin could reach hurricane intensity by the latter part of the week. The hurricane centre said it remains too early to determine possible impacts, if any, from Erin as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Henriette was a Category 1 storm in the central Pacific on Monday and was expected to retain hurricane status for another day or two before weakening. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, the NHC said. The storm was located about 945 kilometres northwest of Honolulu.

Also in the Pacific, remnants of onetime Tropical Storm Ivo degenerated on Monday about 990 kilometres west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Forecasters said the remains of Ivo pose no threat to land.

The Associated Press