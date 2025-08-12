U.S. denounces Europe on speech in pared-down rights report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio answers a reporter's question ahead of a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric at the State Department, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The United States on Tuesday alleged that human rights were worsening in Western Europe due to internet regulations, in a pared-down annual global report that spared partners of U.S. President Donald Trump such as El Salvador.

The U.S. State Department’s congressionally required report historically has offered extensive accounts of all nations’ records, documenting in dispassionate detail issues from unjust detention to extrajudicial killing to personal freedoms.

For the first report under U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department trimmed sections and took particular aim at countries that have been in the crosshairs of Trump, including Brazil and South Africa.

On China, which the United States across administrations has identified as a top adversary, the State Department report said that “genocide” was ongoing against the mostly Muslim Uyghur people, whose plight Rubio took up as a senator.

China United Nations Protests Uyghurs people demonstrate against China during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of China by the Human Rights Council, walking to the place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, 06 November 2018. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

But the report also took striking aim at some of the closest allies of the United States, saying that human rights had worsened in Britain, France and Germany due to regulations on online hate speech.

In Britain, following the stabbing deaths of three young girls, authorities took action against internet users who falsely alleged that a migrant was responsible and urged revenge.

The State Department report described the British efforts as officials having “repeatedly intervened to chill speech” and said that the close U.S. ally had experienced “credible reports of serious restrictions on freedom of expression.”

Floral tributes are left at the site in Southport, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) Floral tributes are left at the site in Southport, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

The criticism comes despite Rubio moving aggressively in the United States to deny or strip visas of foreign nationals over their statements and social media postings, especially student activists who have criticized Israel.

Trump is an avid social media user who frequently berates opponents in personal tones. His administration has repeatedly taken on Europe over restrictions on social media platforms, many of which are U.S.-based.

In February, U.S. Vice President JD Vance used a visit to Germany to champion the far-right AfD party after the country’s spy agency called it extremist.

FILE -Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks, Aug. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) FILE -Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks, Aug. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Brazil denounced but not El Salvador

The report also said that rights deteriorated in 2024 in Brazil, where Trump has pressed against prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro, his ally accused of a coup attempt with echoes of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

Brazil, the report said, has “undermined democratic debate by restricting access to online content deemed to ‘undermine democracy,’ the report said.

Demonstrators rally in support of former President Jair Bolsonaro at the entrance to his residential complex, to denounce his house arrest order by the Supreme Court, in Brasília, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Demonstrators rally in support of former President Jair Bolsonaro at the entrance to his residential complex, to denounce his house arrest order by the Supreme Court, in Brasília, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The U.S. State Department said that rights “significantly worsened” in South Africa, where Trump has embraced the cause of the white minority.

The report accused the post-apartheid government of taking “substantially worrying steps towards land expropriation” of Afrikaners and other minorities.

By contrast, the State Department said there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in El Salvador and noted a “historic low” in crime.

President Nayib Bukele has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on crime in which rights groups say many innocent people have wound up in detention.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele gives a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele gives a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

Bukele took in migrants sent from the United States in Trump’s mass deportation drive, some of whom have since reported mistreatment during nearly round-the-clock confinement in a maximum-security prison, which took place after the time covered by the report.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration admits was wrongly deported, filed a lawsuit alleging severe beatings, sleep deprivation and inadequate nutrition in El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

El Salvador Continues To Receive Deportees From The US As Controversy Escalates A prison officer stands guard in the watchtower at maximum security penitentiary CECOT in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on April 4. Photographer: Alex Peña/Getty Images (Alex Peña/Photographer: Alex Peña/Getty Im)

The latest report trimmed down its section on Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. It acknowledged cases of arbitrary arrests and killings by Israel but said that authorities took “credible steps” to identify officials responsible.

In a letter earlier this year, Democratic senators led by Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced alarm over changes to the report that they said damaged U.S. credibility.

“When the United States conveniently wields human rights principles as a political cudgel against our adversaries, but does not apply those same standards to our allies, countries like China and Russia are quick to point out such hypocrisy, and American influence on the world stage drops precipitously,” they wrote.