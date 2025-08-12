Yacht engulfed in flames, sinks off Spanish coast

A yacht sank off the coast of Formentera, Spain, after a fire began in the engine room and engulfed the entire boat on Monday, August 11, local news reported.

A high-luxury yacht was engulfed in flames and sank off the Spanish coast Monday.

The Da Vinci, a 28-metre yacht, caught fire and sank 12 kilometres off the coast of Formentera, Spain at 6:19 p.m. local time, local media and officials report.

Officials said that all seven people on board were rescued in “good condition.”

Ultima Hora, a Balearic Islands-based newspaper, reported that Luis Gascon, a maritime official based in Ibiza, said the fire started inside the ship and burned its way outside. The boat sank after it went up in flames, the newspaper reported.

Ultima Hora said there were four passengers, two crew members and the captain on board, reporting that everyone was transferred to a rescue boat without issues.

Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera, another news organization based out of the Balearic Islands, reported the fire as having started in the engine room.

Spanish maritime authorities dispatched a rescue boat and patrol vessel to respond to the fire. Ultima Hora reported that initially, the fire appeared to be under control, but when the rescue boats began to pull the yacht, the fire escalated before it ultimately sank.

Incendio a bordo de embarcación Da Vinci a 7,3 millas al SW de Punta Gavina (Formentera). CCS Palma moviliza Guardamar Concepción Arenal y Salvamar Naos, que traslada también bomberos. Los 7 tripulantes han sido evacuados por la Naos a tierra en buen estado. El incendio no ha… pic.twitter.com/co0uHoi4gn — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 11, 2025

According to Boat International, the yacht featured a wet bar, barbecue, and a flybridge. They report the ship as having space for 10 guests, plus an owner’s suite.

Formentera is part of the Balearic Islands, located in the western Mediterranean. Ibiza Spotlight calls Formentera a blissful “unspoilt, peaceful paradise.” According to their website, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio have all visited the island.