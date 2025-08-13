Carney, world leaders meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit on Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend a video meeting of world leaders with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump on the Ukraine war in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, ahead of the summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

OTTAWA — OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney met today with the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of nations who’ve agreed to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion, ahead of the ceasefire negotiations set for Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday to talk about ending the war.

Today’s meeting was chaired by the leaders of the U.K., France and Germany and also involved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Zelenskyy is not invited to Friday’s summit, though Trump has said he wants to meet with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders soon after.

Trump warned today there will be “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war, which has been ongoing since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron says Trump was very clear he wants to achieve a ceasefire on Friday.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.