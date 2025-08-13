Kid Cudi discusses his testimony in the Sean Combs trial: ‘I hated every minute of it’

Kid Cudi arrives to testify at the Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial in Manhattan on May 22. David Dee Delgado/Reuters via CNN Newsource

Kid Cudi, a key witness in the sex trafficking trial against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealed in a new interview published Wednesday that he declined to testify twice before he was ultimately subpoenaed.

“I felt I was calm. I was there because I had to be,” Cudi told host Alex Cooper in a conversation for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I hated every minute of it,” Cudi added. “I did not want to do it, but then I thought about, when I was up there, I’m here to support Cassie (Ventura.)”

Cudi testified in the Combs trial in May that his home was broken into and his car set on fire in 2011, around the time he had been in a relationship with Ventura.

“I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy. I know she was living a nightmare,” Cudi said of Ventura. “I just was there to support her. That’s what, kind of, gave me peace with it. When I sat down in that chair, it was just about, ‘Damn, I don’t want to do this’ to being like ‘Oh man, I got to hold homegirl down and look out for her.’”

Last month, a jury convicted Combs of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though, he will likely receive a significantly shorter sentence, according to legal analysts.

A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 3.

Cudi’s new book, “Cudi: The Memoir,” debuted this week. He also has an upcoming album, “Free,” set to release on August 22.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN