Migrant boat capsizes off Italy and leaves at least 20 people dead, UN says

ROME — A boat carrying nearly 100 migrants capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, killing at least 20 people and leaving another dozen missing, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

Sixty survivors have been brought to a centre in Lampedusa, said a UNHCR spokesman in Italy, Filippo Ungaro. According to survivor accounts, there were 92 to 97 migrants on board when the boat departed Libya. Authorities have recovered 20 bodies, and were searching for another 12 to 17 survivors, according to the UNHCR.

