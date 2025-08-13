Nearly 150 people report crimes by ex-Harrods boss to U.K. police

LONDON — At least 146 people have been in touch with U.K. police alleging crimes by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed since authorities opened a new probe last year, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday.

“The live investigation into those who could have facilitated or enabled Mohamed Al Fayed’s offending continues,” the London police force said in a statement shared with AFP.

An investigation aired by the BBC last September detailed allegations that the late Egyptian businessman, who died in 2023 aged 94, had raped and sexually assaulted several young women employed at upscale London department store Harrods.

Scotland Yard is now reviewing how it handled previous investigations into Al-Fayed to identify any “missed opportunities” and has opened a new probe into sexual assault claims, including into those who enabled the alleged offences.

The police updated 146 victims who have come forwards to report alleged crimes in a briefing on Monday -- the nature of which was not clarified.

“We continue to support all victims and we urge anyone with information, whether they were directly affected by Mohamed Al Fayed’s actions or aware of others who may have been involved, or committed offences to come forward,” police said in a statement.

Last November, the Met said it had been approached by and had identified dozens of potential victims of sexual assault and other offences at the hands of the late billionaire following a public appeal.

Harrods, which Al-Fayed owned from 1985 to 2010, announced a compensation scheme in March for women who were employed at the store or connected to it and allege that they were abused by the former boss.

More than 100 alleged victims had applied for the redress scheme by July, the luxury store said.