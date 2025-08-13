Paraguayan man dressed as Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees arrested for possession of stolen items

Horror movie legend Jason Voorhees stands in the middle of Manhattan in the 1989 film, "Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan."

Jason Voorhees has resurfaced: not in Crystal Lake, but in the South American country of Paraguay.

However, instead of terrorizing teenagers at summer camp, multiple outlets say police arrested a man who regularly dressed as the legendary horror film character.

NPY Oficial and H2F0Z, both Paraguayan news agencies, reported last week that police apprehended two men in Fernando de la Mora, a suburb of the capital city of Asuncion, who possessed items stolen from a former model’s home. The report said one of those men was “Paraguayan Jason.”

😂🤌 ¿Qué lo que se creía este?



👉 Detuvieron al "Jason Paraguayo"



♦️ Usando una máscara y la vestimenta parecidas a la del conocido personaje de películas de terror, cometió varios hurtos domiciliarios en zona de Fernando de la Mora. Actuaba con un cómplice.



♦️ En su último… pic.twitter.com/yvlxO1Kckw — NPY Oficial (@npyoficial) August 8, 2025

In what was perhaps a disappointing moment for fans, “Jason” was not in costume when he was arrested.

“No, he wasn’t wearing a costume, he was in civilian clothes,” a police officer said on Paraguayan television.

It wasn’t the first time local authorities came across the man cosplaying as the fictional masked killer.

Paraguayan news outlet ABC reported in April that “Jason” was already known to police, dressing in costume to make money from people who wanted photos. Police told ABC the man’s version of Jason’s well-known machete was actually a fake, only made of cardboard.

Jason Voorhees is originally a character from the 1980 film “Friday the 13th,” where he’s a supernatural serial killer. A total of 12 movies have been made, the most recent in 2009.

Jason will be appearing on the small screen in a new prequel series titled “Crystal Lake,” where the killer will be played by Callum Vinson. Brad Caleb Kane will serve as the writer and showrunner for the upcoming A24 series, which focuses on Jason’s mother, played by Linda Cardellini.

