Brazil’s Bolsonaro rejects coup allegations in final court statement

Demonstrators rally in support of former President Jair Bolsonaro at the entrance to his residential complex, to denounce his house arrest order by the Supreme Court, in Brasília, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — Lawyers for Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro denied coup charges against him during their final defense in a Supreme Court trial over his alleged attempt to stay in power after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The lawyers argued late Wednesday that no solid evidence had been presented to prove that Bolsonaro acted against Brazil’s democratic institutions or incited others to do so, and said the fact that he allowed the presidential transition to proceed contradicts the basic allegation that he plotted to thwart it. “This is evidence that eliminates the most essential of the accusatory premises,” they said.

The former president and other defendants were required to present their final arguments by Wednesday. This marks the last procedural step before the trial concludes, which is expected by year’s end.

A panel of five Supreme Court justices will now decide whether Bolsonaro and his allies are guilty. If convicted of attempting a coup, Bolsonaro could face up to 12 years in prison. Combined with other charges, he could spend decades behind bars. Even if convicted, Bolsonaro can appeal the decision to the full Supreme Court.

Brazil’s top court on elections has already barred the far-right leader from running for office until 2030, ruling that he abused his authority by undermining confidence in the country’s electoral system.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since Aug. 5. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case, said Bolsonaro violated precautionary measures by spreading content through his three lawmaker sons. Last week, De Moraes eased the restrictions, allowing unrestricted family visits.

The case has gripped Brazil as it navigates a trade dispute with the United States.

Bolsonaro has received support from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the prosecution a “witch hunt” and linked his decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports to Bolsonaro’s legal troubles.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet submitted his final arguments in July, citing extensive evidence of a conspiracy against Brazil’s democratic institutions. He said that includes handwritten notes, digital files, message exchanges, and spreadsheets allegedly detailing the plot.

Gabriela Sá Pessoa, The Associated Press