Caribbean officials warn of heavy rains and big waves as Tropical Storm Erin nears

This image from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites shows Tropical Storm Erin on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials in the northern Caribbean warned Thursday of heavy rains and dangerous swells as Tropical Storm Erin approached the region.

The storm is expected to remain over open waters and move north-northeast of islands including Antigua and Barbuda, the U.S. British and Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Erin is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday and strengthen into a Category 3 storm by early Sunday, which would mark the first major storm this season.

Tropical-storm force winds could occur in parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, forecasters said.

“There is still a greater than normal uncertainty about what impacts Erin may bring to portions of the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Bermuda in the long range,” the hurricane center said.

Hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry said nearly all models have Erin turning “safely east of the broader U.S. next week.”

Erin is the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Forecasters are expecting another unusually busy season for the Atlantic, with predictions calling for six to 10 hurricanes, with up to half reaching major status.

