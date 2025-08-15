Canada has most measles cases on the continent as infections up exponentially over 2024: PAHO

A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is pictured at the Taber Community Health Centre in Taber, Alta., Monday, July 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO -- The Pan American Health Organization says Canada has the highest number of measles cases on the continent and more action is needed to address low vaccination rates.

The regional agency within the World Health Organization, which covers North and South America, says there has been an exponential rise in measles this year.

As of Aug. 8, it recorded 10,139 confirmed measles cases across ten countries, representing a 33-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, when there were 311 cases.

Canada leads the pack with 4,548 measles cases, particularly in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario.

PAHO says low vaccination rates are primarily to blame, with U.S. and Mexico also seeing large outbreaks over the past year.

The health agency says countries should strengthen routine immunization and conduct targeted vaccination campaigns in high-risk communities.

Vaccine coverage rates in the region are 79 per cent for the two doses needed, which is below the 95 per cent recommended to prevent outbreaks.

The group’s data shows 18 people have died as a result of the outbreak: 14 in Mexico, three in the United States and a newborn in Canada.

PAHO says outbreaks have particularly been identified in Mennonite communities, but adds recent data suggests an increasing number of cases outside of these groups.

In Mexico, PAHO says a mass vaccination campaign is underway in Chihuahua, where most of its 3,911 infections have occurred.

“Indigenous communities have been hardest hit, with a case-fatality rate 20 times higher than in the general population,” its report says.

The U.S. has reported outbreaks in 41 jurisdictions, with a total of 1,356 cases.

“It’s important to note that these numbers are dynamic and may change as countries continue to update their case counts,” said spokesperson Sebastian Oliel in an email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press