Shooting at mosque in Sweden leaves 2 wounded, police say

Police are on scene outside a mosque after a shooting in Orebro, Sweden on Aug. 15, 2025. (Filip Gronroos / TT via AP)

BERLIN — Police say two people have been injured following a shooting near a mosque in Sweden.

Local media say at least one person has been taken to the hospital after being shot as they were leaving Friday prayers.

The extent of the injuries is unclear but police say they have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

The perpetrator has yet to be apprehended, and it’s unclear if they were targeting the mosque or specific individuals.

Emergency services were present in large numbers at the scene and police have urged the public to stay away.