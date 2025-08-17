Ukraine’s allies meet as Zelenskyy travels to Washington to meet with Trump

European Commission Ursula van der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear on a screen during a video conference as part of the "coalition of the willing", Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni, Pool)

OTTAWA — Ukraine and its allies held a virtual meeting Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares for a high-stakes session with U.S. President Donald Trump, who’s fresh off his latest attempt to broker peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office says he took part in the call with the “Coalition of the Willing,” and that he welcomes the upcoming meeting with Trump.

A handful of European leaders and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte are travelling to Washington, D.C., with Zelenskyy for the meeting.

Trump and Putin, who spoke for around three hours on Friday in Alaska, left those discussions without a ceasefire or peace agreement.

The U.S. president posted on Truth Social Sunday, saying: “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!”

Carney’s office has not responded to questions about whether Canada was asked to take part, and the statement does not say if the prime minister will be part of Monday’s discussions.

