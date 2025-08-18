Starlink back up after brief outage in U.S., Downdetector shows

The logo of the Starlink satellite-internet communication system on a smartphone.

Elon Musk’s Starlink was back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage on Monday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage eased to over 2,800 users reporting issues with the service as of 2:13 p.m. ET, from its peak of over 43,000 incidents, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Starlink parent, SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Maju Samuel.