5th death linked to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that has sickened dozens in New York City

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing Legionnaires' disease. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Health officials have uncovered another death in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City, health officials said.

The outbreak in Central Harlem has sickened dozens since it began in late July and the latest death was announced late Monday night. Officials said they had concluded the death of a person with the disease who died before mid-August is associated with the cluster, bringing the death toll in the city to five.

Fourteen people were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the health department.

The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease had been discovered in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and sexual health clinic, health officials said. Remediation efforts have since been completed on all of the cooling towers.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water and spread through building water systems. The city’s outbreak has been linked to cooling towers, which use water and a fan to cool buildings.

People usually develop symptoms — a cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath — between two days to two weeks after exposure to the bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City health officials say people who live or work in the area should contact a health care provider if they develop flu-like symptoms.