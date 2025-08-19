Zelenskyy changed his tactics for Trump this time – and his outfit

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Monday in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House on Monday, he spoke with a familiar figure – a right-wing reporter who had famously called out his choice of attire during Zelenskyy’s contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the year.

This time, however, the tone – and the clothing – was markedly different.

“You look fabulous in that suit,” said Brian Glenn, a pro-Trump pundit who works for MAGA streaming startup Real America’s Voice.

“I said the same thing,” Trump remarked, turning to Zelenskyy and telling him: “Isn’t that nice? That’s the one that attacked you last time.”

Zelenskyy, wearing an all-black jacket, shirt and slacks by Ukrainian fashion designer Viktor Anisimov, quipped to the reporter: “You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not.”

It might seem like an innocuous exchange – but Zelenskyy’s change in wardrobe reflects the shift in tactics he’s taken in the months since that disastrous meeting in February, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriated the Ukrainian president, calling him disrespectful and ungrateful in front of the world’s cameras.

The blowout argument in the Oval Office was over various things: the American leaders accused Zelenskyy of standing in the way of a peace agreement with Russia, while Zelenskyy expressed disbelief at the notion of diplomacy with the country that had invaded Ukraine.

But before all of that, it was about Zelenskyy’s outfit.

Since the war began, Zelenskyy has become known for his military-style shirts, typically in army green or black, and cargo pants. It’s the outfit he’s worn in the many televised national addresses and speeches he’s delivered throughout the conflict – as if to remind his audience they were looking at a wartime leader.

Widely regarded as a gesture of solidarity with Ukrainian troops, the outfit has become synonymous with Zelenskyy. But when he showed up in his usual minimalist garb to the White House in February, Trump was instantly displeased. “Oh, you’re all dressed up,” he remarked sarcastically, as he greeted Zelenskyy and shook his hand.

It felt particularly pointed from Trump – a showman and former television host who has meticulously cultivated his image over the years, from his customary suit and tie to his love of all things gold (a color that now covers the White House, from gold cherubs in the Oval Office to gold figurines on the mantle).

Before the Oval Office meeting devolved into a shouting match, Zelenskyy was asked by the reporter, Glenn, why he was not wearing a suit in the United States’ highest office.

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish, yes,” Zelenskyy said, responding in English.

“Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don’t know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you.”

Things went south from there.

But almost immediately afterward, Zelenskyy went into damage control – publicly thanking Trump and the United States for their support of Ukraine, and working to repair his relationship with the president.

During subsequent encounters with Trump this year, Zelenskyy also opted for more formal clothing, including at the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral and at a NATO summit in the Netherlands, where he wore another suit by Anisimov.

He has been coached by some European leaders on how to better approach his counterpart – with many of those leaders showing up on Monday at the White House in a show of Western unity and support.

This time around, Zelenskyy even tailored his gift-giving to reflect Trump’s love of golf. He presented Trump with a particularly special club that had been passed on to him by a wounded Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine’s presidential office.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, U.S. and Ukrainian officials discussed Zelenskyy’s attire – with the understanding he should not arrive wearing his usual military-style clothing, said a European official.

The suit still nods to the military, made from army canvas fabric and with patch pockets across the jacket’s chest and vents at the back and sleeves, Anisimov said in an email.

“In every piece, there is a reference to the classic suit – a deliberate step away from uniforms and toward a refined, dignified presence, while still remaining true to the wartime reality,” he wrote.

It appears the new look has paid off – with even Glenn taking a conciliatory tone after Trump praised Zelenskyy’s outfit.

“I apologize to you,” Glenn said, referring to their February interaction. “You look wonderful.”