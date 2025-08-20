American Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated US$643 million

A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

After there was no winner in Monday night’s drawing, Powerball’s jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$643 million.

The new figure, which bests Monday’s $605 million jackpot, is already the 13th largest prize in the history of the U.S. Powerball lottery. The last jackpot was already the largest of 2025 as the lottery has gone without a winner since May 31.

Preliminary data from the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps facilitate the Powerball lottery, shows Powerball sales are 40 per cent higher than they were at this point last year.

“As the jackpot increases, we expect ticket sales to increase,” the association said.

While the size of the jackpot and the ticket sales have risen, the odds of winning the top prize have not. The chances of winnings the jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

If someone wins in the next drawing, they’ll get to choose between the jackpot amount, which is paid out in 30 annual payments, or a one-time cash option of approximately $290 million.

The next drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN