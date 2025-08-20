Woman arrested in D.C. over alleged social media threats against Trump

Warning: this story contains graphic details of threats of violence

A woman from Indiana has been arrested by U.S. federal authorities after allegedly threatening U.S. President Donald Trump with kidnapping and murder through social media.

According to an Aug. 18 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a social media post to “please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

Jones is alleged to have written on Aug. 6 that “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

According to the press release, the woman submitted to a voluntary interview with the U.S. Secret Service on Aug. 15, where she called Trump a “terrorist” and a “Nazi”.

The D.C. Attorney’s Office also said she had a “bladed object” which would be used to “carry out her mission of killing” Trump, her motive being to “avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic” for which she blamed the presidents’ policies and vaccine stance.

The woman joined a protest in the U.S. capital, which marched around the White House complex on Aug. 16, investigators said.

“Following the march, the U.S. Secret Service interviewed Jones for a second time, during which she admitted that she had made threats towards President Trump during her interview the previous day,” the press release said.

In the second interview, she denied having any present desire to harm Trump. However, law enforcement arrested her and she confirmed to be behind the threatening social media posts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified an account on Instagram and Facebook labelled “Nath.Jones” that was posting threatening messages towards the U.S. president.

Not the first time Trump has been targeted

Trump has faced multiple threats against his life since entering the world of politics. In July 2024 at a rally in Butler, Penn., then-Republican candidate Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired eight shots at the rally in the direction of Trump.

One rally attendee was killed, two others were wounded and Trump’s ear was grazed before the shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Following the incident in Butler, another potential assassin was intercepted by U.S. authorities, this time in Florida. Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old from Florida, was apprehended by Secret Service agents after being seen with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club.

“After the agent fired a service weapon in the direction of the rifle, a witness saw a man later identified as Routh fleeing the area of the tree line. Routh was later apprehended by officers from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” a press release from the U.S. Justice Department wrote.

A British citizen attempted take the firearm from a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer at a Trump rally in June 2016. He was sentenced to a year and one day in prison.

Michael Steven Sandford, a 20-year-old from England overstayed his tourist visa and took shooting lessons at a Las Vegas gun range with a 9mm Glock pistol. The day after his lessons, Sandford attended a Trump rally and grabbed a Las Vegas police officer’s 9mm Glock handgun and attempted to retrieve it from the officer’s holster.

He was immediately arrested and pleaded guilty to the charges laid against him.

In 2017, a man from North Dakota stole a forklift in order to “harm the president by flipping (his) limo with the forklift”, the Associated Press reported.

Forty-two-year-old Gregory Lee Leingang entered the presidential motorcade with his stolen forklift in Mandan, according to AP. However, “the forklift got stuck in a gated area and Leingang fled on foot.”

Leingang pleaded guilty to attempting to enter a restricted area with a restricted weapon.