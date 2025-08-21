SpaceX to launch secretive U.S. military spacecraft

Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will blast into space on Thursday night carrying the U.S. military’s secretive X-37B drone on its eighth mission.

The rocket is due to launch at 11:50 pm (0450 GMT on Friday), according to SpaceX, which said a backup window is available at the same time the following day.

The U.S. Space Force has said the drone’s mission will include “a wide range of test and experimentation objectives.”

“These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise of next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space,” the service said in a statement last month.

“Mission 8 will contribute to improving the resilience, efficiency and security of U.S. space based communications architectures,” it added.

About the size of a small bus, the X-37B U.S. space drone looks like a mini version of the manned space shuttles retired in 2011. On previous missions, the X-37B has carried out tests for U.S. space agency NASA.

In operation since 2010, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance by Boeing.

It is 30 feet (nine metres) long, has a 15-foot wingspan and is powered by solar panels.