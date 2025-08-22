Rescuers cut open playground slide to rescue 40-year-old man stuck inside

Rescuers cut open a playground slide to rescue a 40-year-old man stuck inside in Vernon, Conn.

The Town of Vernon Fire Department, Vernon Emergency Medical Services, and Vernon Police Department were dispatched to Northeast Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 after receiving a report of a man stuck inside a tube slide.

Rescuers found the man stuck inside the middle portion of the slide in a crouched position — both head and feet first.

Additional support was requested from Rescue 141 and Tower 541, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department’s Facebook post.

The man was in extreme discomfort and was provided oxygen on the scene, with ventilation also set up to help cool the space.

According to the post, members from Rescue 141 deployed tools for the extrication, while Tower 541 set up an aerial ladder on the grass as a high point to stabilize the section of slide the firefighters were removing to reach the man.

The man was freed within 30 minutes and was evaluated by Vernon Emergency Medical Services but refused treatment and transport to a local emergency room.