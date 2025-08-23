Got the scoop: Bear takes over California ice cream shop

A curious bear on the hunt for something sweet found itself behind the counter of a California ice cream shop over the weekend.

The big animal appeared to be making itself right at home when sheriff’s deputies turned up to investigate in the resort city of South Lake Tahoe early Sunday.

Officers shooed the ursine server out of the shop, but not before snapping a few pictures of their encounter.

“With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream,” said a post on the Facebook page of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage and there was barely any cleanup.”

Bears are common in California and frequently go looking for food in human settlements, including entering homes or vehicles.

Attacks on people are rare, but the animals can sometimes cause damage, especially when they cannot find a way out.