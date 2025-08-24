Powerball’s 10th largest jackpot lined up for Monday after no winner matched all six numbers on Saturday draw

A person plays the lottery at a store in San Mateo, California, on July 18, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

With an estimated US$750 million jackpot, Monday’s Powerball draw will be the 10th largest in the game’s history after no player matched all six number in Saturday’s draw, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a press release.

Saturday night’s jackpot was already one of the largest prizes in Powerball’s history, with earnings up to an estimated $700 million. With tickets sold in 45 states, Monday’s game will mark the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31.

Should there be a winner of Monday, they will have the choice between an annuitized $750 million prize or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million before taxes, MUSL said. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with five per cent increments each year.

There have been five Powerball jackpots over $1 billion, including the largest lottery jackpot for the game in US history of $2.04 billion. It was won by a single ticket in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022.

Despite there being no winners for the big ticket Saturday, a lucky contestant in South Dakota earned $2 million from the evening draw after matching five white balls and doubling earnings with the Power Play option, according to the release.

Two other lottery tickets, sold in Maine and New York, matched five white balls to earn the winners $1 million each. Thirty-one ticket holders won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets won $100,000 prizes in Saturday’s drawing, the release said.

The winning numbers on Saturday were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The Powerball lottery says it has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by US lotteries over more than three decades.

Michelle Watson, Karina Tsui, CNN