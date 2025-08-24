Australian police return two missing puppies to owner, the video melts hearts

Watch the moment a woman is reunited with her two puppies that were stolen on Aug. 11 in Queensland.

Australian state police captured a heart-warming video on Friday, when two missing puppies were returned to their owner at her home in Calamvale, Queensland.

“I want to cuddle you,” the owner is heard saying in the video.

Police said the two dogs were allegedly stolen on Aug. 11 and subsequently recovered from a home in nearby Logan Central, nine days later.

A 29-year-old woman from Riverview, Queensland, was charged and taken into custody, police said in a news release.

The dogs, two four-week-old Staffy-cross puppies, were brought back to their owner the very next day.

“You just made my year,” the owner told police.

In an earlier news release, police said two unknown females had entered the property and attempted to flee with four puppies, two of which were rescued by a resident of the home.

Only one of the suspects has since been arrested and police say they are are still searching for the second one.